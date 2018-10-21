Menu
Paris and Sunday Ambrose at the North Coast National in Lismore on Saturday, October 20.
Paris and Sunday Ambrose at the North Coast National in Lismore on Saturday, October 20.
GALLERY: All the fun from the North Coast National

Liana Turner
21st Oct 2018 11:46 AM
THINGS were looking wet and grim a few days out, but Mother Nature came good in time for the North Coast National.

The Lismore agricultural show ran from Thursday to Sunday and president John Gibson said while they were still tallying the numbers that came through the gates, they believed reduced ticket prices helped to garner strong support from the community.

"It was designed to help the families and I think that's what we've seen at the show,” Mr Gibson said.

Mr Gibson said last night's crowd was "very good”, with the rodeo proving a highlight for the show.

"Friday night was good as well,” he said.

While the ring events were cancelled, the wet weather at the start of last week didn't hamper the rest of the show.

"When the sun came out on Thursday and Friday, it was a big relief,” he said.

"The rest of the show was very well attended.”

"The crowd coming in sideshow alley was very strong.”

Mr Gibson said it meant a lot to organisers that the show was supported so much by the community.

"It gives you a lot of heart that people still want to get involved and see what we do over there,” he said.

"It's pretty heartening for the volunteers that put a show together to see the support that comes out of that.

"It's very heartening for the sponsors to see, too.”

He said they would be packing up the event over the coming days and within the next few weeks, the committee will already be meeting to discuss how next year can be bigger and better.

