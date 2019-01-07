GALLERY: 27 photos from inaugural Imbil bull bronc barrels

RIDE 'EM COWBOY: Plenty of action at the inaugural Imbil Bull Bronc Barrels.

RODEO: More than 500 people descended on the Mary Valley Show Grounds for the inaugural Imbil bull bronc barrels.

Event organisers are confident this will be an annual fixture in the Mary Valley.

Mary Valley College P&C president Ray Bailey said he was surprised with the number of people.

"Hopefully we can make this an annual event. We did the event to raise money for the college," he said.

"There was an event at Noosa but the National Rodeo Association had been very accommodating to start the Noosa Rodeo early so riders can participate at both.

"The only thing we would look at changing for next year would be the date."