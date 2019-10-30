Gallen’s new nickname for Barry Hall

Ahead of their highly-anticipated boxing match in Melbourne next month, NRL legend Paul Gallen has amusingly sledged former AFL star Barry Hall, assigning him a cheeky nickname.

At the launch of his autobiography Heart and Soul, Gallen signed a fresh copy for his upcoming opponent, boldly writing the sledge in the front cover.

Hall's reluctance to participate in three-minute rounds spurred the former Sharks captain to coin the nickname "Noodles", a reference to two-minute noodles.

"I've signed this book to Barry 'Noodles' Hall," Gallen said. "Train hard, mate. Best wishes, Paul Gallen."

"Barry refuses to fight three-minute rounds. We're fighting two-minute rounds, so I've nicknamed him 'two-minute noodles,'" Gallen added.

Danny Green and Paul Gallen. Picture: Nicki Connolly

The 38-year-old had previously criticised Hall for his unwillingness to take part in standard-length rounds for professional fights, calling it "embarrassing".

"I'm so disappointed in the fact that he's only fighting two-minute rounds," said Gallen.

"Everything is in his favour. He's six foot six, big long reach, can jab me, and he gets to work for two minutes and then gets a minute rest. It's not right.

"I'm there to win. I'm not trying to sit here and make excuses, I'm more annoyed that other people around boxing seem to not like me fighting or other people fighting for whatever reason.

"When they see us fighting two-minute rounds, I can understand it. It's embarrassing. I don't think it's right. I'm still going to win the fight. Whether I knock him out or do what I have do for six rounds, I'll win. I just think for an event this big it should be a real fight."

AFL legend Barry Hall ahead of his bout against Rugby League legend Paul Gallen in Melbourne on November 15. Pic: Dave Goudie / Supplied

While Gallen is currently undefeated after nine bouts, Hall is yet to fight professionally. The two former football stars will face off in a six-round fight at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne on November 15.

- with AAP