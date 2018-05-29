Menu
The weather bureau has issued a gale wind warning for the Byron Coast, with dangerous surf conditions also expected.
The weather bureau has issued a gale wind warning for the Byron Coast, with dangerous surf conditions also expected.
Gale-force winds, dangerous surf to batter North Coast

Liana Turner
by
29th May 2018 2:00 PM

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a gale wind warning for much of the North Coast.

According to the bureau, the Byron, Coffs, Port Macquarie and Hunter Coasts will all be experiencing gale conditions tomorrow.

BoM duty forecaster Pete Zmijewski said surf conditions were expected to be more severe on Thursday.

But those taking to the water have still been urged to exercise caution tomorrow.

"We'll see a bigger surf on Thursday, but not tomorrow," Mr Zmijewski said.

Mr Zmijewski said tomorrow's conditions would be "not exceptional", as the 35 knots forecast was the minimum to upgrade the wind warning from "strong" to "gale" conditions.

