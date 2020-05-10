Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UFC 249
UFC 249
Sport

Gaethje rocks Ferguson as UFC returns with an epic

by Nick Walshaw
10th May 2020 3:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Justin Gaethje has revived world sport in devastating fashion. 

After far too long without anything to watch in Australia bar horseracing and NRL replays, Gaethje has broken the COVID-19 drought in devastating fashion at UFC 249 - in the process claiming the UFC interim lightweight title.

Despite entering an empty Florida arena as a huge underdog, Gaethje claimed an overwhelming upset win over the No.1 ranked Tony Ferguson with a devastating fifth round stoppage.

Justin Gaethje rose to the occasion to get the better of world no.1 Tony Ferguson.
Justin Gaethje rose to the occasion to get the better of world no.1 Tony Ferguson.

While Ferguson was still on his feet, referee Herb Dean waved the fight off after the favourite was once again rocked for what would be the final time in an incredible five rounds.

How Ferguson stayed standing for so long, who knows?

Gaethje landed blow after blow to earn a fifth round TKO.
Gaethje landed blow after blow to earn a fifth round TKO.

But Gaethje dominated throughout.

Elsewhere, UFC bantamweight champ Henry Cejudo defended his own title against Dominic Cruz in the co-main, then sensationally announced his retirement.

But does the champ dubbed Triple C really mean it?

Who knows.

Regardless, world sport is undoubtedly back.

Originally published as Gaethje rocks Ferguson as UFC returns with an epic

More Stories

ufc

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tributes flow for ‘beautiful’ Amber

        premium_icon Tributes flow for ‘beautiful’ Amber

        News Heartbroken community floods social media with messages of love and support for Evans Head woman and her family.

        Drugs, ammo, cash uncovered in hunt for Casino drug supply

        premium_icon Drugs, ammo, cash uncovered in hunt for Casino drug supply

        News POLICE search uncovers illicit substances at two properties.

        Norco calls to maintain milk price levy to support farmers

        premium_icon Norco calls to maintain milk price levy to support farmers

        News MAJOR supermarkets say there is no end date for the 10-cent levy.

        Ballina Rugby Club is kicking goals for women

        premium_icon Ballina Rugby Club is kicking goals for women

        Sport CLUB receives grant to build change rooms for female players.