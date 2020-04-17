Menu
Hannah Gadsby's new live show, Douglas.
Gadsby’s new comic masterpiece

by TIM MARTAIN
17th Apr 2020 2:28 PM
TASMANIAN comedian Hannah Gadsby is returning to our screens next month with a new stand-up special called Douglas.

Following the runaway success of her genre-breaking tour-de-force, Nanette, two years ago, the Emmy and Peabody award-winning comedian named her "difficult second album" after her eldest dog, recording her second stand-up special in Los Angeles, which will screen on Netflix from May 26.

Gadsby's new show is described as a "tour from the dog park to the renaissance and back", guided by one of comedy's most sparkling and surprising minds.

Originally from Smithton in Tasmania's North-West, Gadsby won the national final of Raw Comedy in 2006, launching a hugely successful stand-up career.

She co-wrote and appeared in Josh Thomas's comedy series Please Like Me and more recently stunned the world with her hilarious, heartbreaking and subversive stand-up show Nanette, also on Netflix, and appeared as a host at the 2018 Emmys.

A masterpiece of social commentary, Nanette starts out as a typical stand-up show before Gadsby expertly dismantles the structure of her own work right before the audience's eyes.

Nanette not only left Australian viewers breathless, but it shook viewers around the world with its raw honesty and vital message.

