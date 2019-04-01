Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
15-year-old Gabrielle Lopes Cardozo.
15-year-old Gabrielle Lopes Cardozo.
News

Urgent search for missing Sydney schoolgirl

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
1st Apr 2019 8:16 AM

POLICE are searching for a teenage girl after she went missing from Sydney's north shore.

Gabrielle Lopes Cardozo, 15, was reported missing by her family last Friday after she failed to show up to school.

She was last seen at Artarmon Railway station at 8.20pm on Thursday March 28 wearing a blue dress with white and pink writing and a black jacket with a logo.

 

Gabi was last seen at Artarmon station last Thursday night.
Gabi was last seen at Artarmon station last Thursday night.

Gabrielle, also known as Gabi, is described as being of South American appearance, about 175cm tall with light brown hair.

Police and Gabi's family hold serious concerns for her welfare and are urging the public to help find the teenager.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

More Stories

Show More
gabrielle cardozo missing sydney schoolgirl

Top Stories

    Fix potholes so people can escape sex pests: Councillor

    premium_icon Fix potholes so people can escape sex pests: Councillor

    Council News THE road at Byron's nude beach should be upgraded so that "some woman who's being followed... doesn't fall over in a pothole and break her ankle”.

    REVEALED: The richest and poorest suburbs in our area

    premium_icon REVEALED: The richest and poorest suburbs in our area

    News New data shows massive differences on the Northern Rivers

    $1.3 million restaurant would have 'world-class' views

    premium_icon $1.3 million restaurant would have 'world-class' views

    News Plans have been lodged for a new cafe next to a popular lookout

    Should this North Coast beach get a new name?

    premium_icon Should this North Coast beach get a new name?

    Council News Ballina Shire Council will invite public submissions on a new name