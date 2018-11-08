Gabi Grecko’s mile-high sex romp

Gabi Grecko, pictured in New York, is expected to give evidence at the police corruption trial. Picture: Annie Wermiel/ NY Post

Gabi Grecko, pictured in New York, is expected to give evidence at the police corruption trial. Picture: Annie Wermiel/ NY Post

THE on-off wife of controversial businessman Geoffrey Edelsten is set to tell a New York court she was paid to have mile-high sex with NYPD cops on a private plane bound for Las Vegas.

A federal court in Manhattan heard that Gabi Grecko's 2013 performance as an air hostess who doled out sexual favours was funded by two businessmen from Brooklyn who dubbed themselves "the Jewish elves" for giving out lavish gifts to cops in return for favourable "police action".

Government prosecutor Jessica Lonergan said the 16-person jury would be shown photos of Grecko, who was then working as a prostitute.

Grecko is expected to give evidence at the police corruption trial later this month.

She has previously disclosed that she performed oral sex on the officers in the cabin of the chartered jet, and had sex with several of them at once.

"I was doing it while they were in their seats," Grecko told The New York Post in 2016.

"It was me on top the whole time. Front, behind, side. They all seemed really comfortable to take their pants off in front of each other and laugh about it. It's like they'd done this before."

Gabi Grecko boards the jet at Teterboro before donning an “air hostess” outfit. Picture: New York Post

Grecko, who recently reunited with Edelsten after the pair holidayed together at her New York City home, has since expressed regret about performing paid sex work.

"The plane experience was so traumatic that I stopped doing it," she later said.

Ms Lonergan said on-trial former Deputy Inspector James "Jimmy" Grant, who was in charge of 100 officers, told police to give "special treatment" to the "Jewish elves" and their associates, including closing a lane of the busy Lincoln Tunnel to provide a private escort and helicopter flyovers of the city.

Former NYPD officer James Grant leaves Manhattan Federal Court. Picture: Erik Thomas/NY Post.

This was "because he had been bought and paid for, because he had been bribed, and that is a crime," Ms Lonergan told the court.

Grant and a Jewish community liaison for the NYPD from Brooklyn, Jeremy Reichberg, are in court facing bribery and fraud charges including allegations Reichberg and a Jewish colleague, property developer Jona Rechnitz, funded home improvements, family travel and lavish meals for cops and their families.

In return, it is claimed, they received valuable inside help with gun licence applications, special police treatment for friends when they were arrested, and ongoing favours from the cops.

Gabi Grecko pictured in New York city. Picture: Georgette Roberts/NYPost

The court heard a bizarre tale about Reichberg and Rechnitz dressing up as "Jewish elves" to hand out Christmas presents to the cops.

But prosecutor Lonergan claimed Grant's nose was out of joint the following Christmas when the "Jewish elves" didn't show up because they were now directing their bribes at even more powerful people in New York.

Twenty-year veteran Grant, a former deputy inspector who was in charge of 100 officers, and Reichberg, a leader of Brooklyn's Hasidic Jewish community, have denied the claims vehemently through their lawyers.

Geoffrey Edelsten and Gabi Grecko pose for a photo after their Melbourne wedding. Picture: Nathan Dyer

One of the "Jewish elves", Jona Rechnitz, has now turned State's witness and is set to dish the dirt on many of NYC's top cops, although he was described in court today by Grant's lawyer John Meringolo as "the briber in chief who was bribing everyone".

Reichberg's lawyer Susan Necheles said her client and Grant were "joyous" friends who shared many family occasions together.

"Jeremy Reichberg is charged with trying to help his friends, well, he pleads guilty to that … it is not a crime to be friends with a police officer," Ms Necheles said, adding the Hasidic community cultivated close police ties because of their fear of terror attacks.

Lawyer John Meringolo for Grant said FBI phone taps being relied upon as evidence by the prosecution revealed nothing more than two guys from Brooklyn "busting each other's chops".

There has been fallout from Grecko's mile-high escapades unrelated to the trial, with a senior reporter at The New York Post losing his job earlier this year after rival paper the New York Daily News revealed he had been having an affair with Grecko at the same time he was writing about her.

"Following the publication of a news article I wrote about a witness in an investigation, we had a brief personal relationship," reporter Shawn Cohen said in a statement in May, announcing he was resigning.

"As a journalist, I certainly appreciate how this looks given her past profession and the fact I'd written about her, but the reality is quite innocent. That said, I should have exercised better judgment because of the particular circumstances involved here and because I continued to cover related topics."