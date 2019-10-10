G-string jogger stuns trail runners

A group of trail runners are on edge after spotting a man wearing nothing but steel cap boots and a lacy pink G-string wandering a popular walking track in the Glasshouse Mountains.

Maree Price, who lives at Ningi, runs up and down the Wild Horse Mountain track a couple of days a week with friends from work.

"We saw him once, we noticed him on his way up. We thought it was a bit odd he was wearing work boots," Ms Price said.

"Then on his way down, when we were on our way back up, he was wearing just a pink G-string and work boots, his clothes in his hand."

Michaela Patch snapped this photo of the mystery man on Monday.

Ms Price said they spoke to other women at the bottom of the hill, warning her there was a strange man about. The women then told us she had seen him before.

"I've since spoken to several other runners who have seen him before," she said.

Others have said on social media that they spotted the man on Sunday as well.

Ms Price said she had reported the matter to police, but they have said there's not necessarily anything illegal about the man's behaviour.

"It sounds funny, but it really isn't. It is off putting," she said.

"I'm not comfortable to go running the track on my own now."

She also said it was a popular track for people to take children on.

Erica Perry snapped this photo of a man wearing a G-string walking on Wild Horse Mountain in the Glasshouse Mountains.

Erica Perry said she spotted the man on October 2 at about 4pm.

"We were near the top suddenly we see a man jogging down towards us we thought in speedos we were giggling until he got closer and realised it was an orange lace G-string," she said.

"He apologised for seeing him like this and said he had lost a bet. We giggled and carried on.

"My friend who was with me that day took her mum up Wild Horse on Monday at about 7am - guess who came running down about the same spot?"

Redcliffe Police acting officer-in-charge Sen Sergeant Richard Downie said while it was "bizarre" the man was not necessarily doing anything illegal.

Sen Sgt Downie said if reports had been made the police would certainly investigate the man's behaviour.