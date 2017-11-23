Menu
SOLD: G'Bah Tavern has new owners after 23 years

JASMINE BURKE
TODAY marks the end of an era for Goonellabah Tavern patrons and the Berger family who have handed over the "G Spot" to new owners after 23 years of service.

Previous owner Kim Dowling (Berger) said "it was just time" to move on, and will spend more time in their other business - Ocean Shoes Tavern.

"We are working on Ocean Shores now and its just nice to have that business looked after and now we can just spend some time with the family."

Her father, Ron Berger said on their many years of hospitable service: "It's the community's hotel, we were just looking after it".

Mrs Dowling said after meeting with the new owners the father-son team were lovely and also local businessmen, with another tavern in Murwillumbah.

"We hope our customers give John and Michael the same love and support they've given us over the last 23 years."

Mrs Dowling thanked management teams and the tavern team for working along side them as family and said the Goonellabah/ Lismore community were a "wonderful top group of people".

"You don't get into the pub game unless you really love people," she said.

"Anyone can replicate a cold beer, good food, cool entertainment etc, but not the staff," she said.

"It's been an honour, we are bloody proud to have worked with you all, and thank you for making the Hilly such a warm, fun, and cheeky place.

"And most importantly, to our customers, loyal patrons, and dear friends, the heart and soul of the Hilly - we thank you most sincerely for your love and support over the last 23yrs.

"On behalf of Ron, Marguerite, and Big Adsy, thank you, and we wish the new owners John and Michael the very best."

