Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FUTURE WORKFORCES: the impact of millennials on mining companies
FUTURE WORKFORCES: the impact of millennials on mining companies diego_cervo
Business

FUTURE WORKFORCES: Millennials changing the mining game

Melanie Whiting
by
10th Aug 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MINING companies and supply businesses should already be thinking about the significant impact of millennials on their future operations.

That was one of the key messages given by Global Mining Guidelines Group chair Michelle Ash to mining leaders and resource workers during her presentation at yesterday's GW3 Future Workforces Summit.

Ms Ash said millennials were not only changing investment habits, but also workplaces.

"Some very mainstream investors are putting a lot of pressure on organisations to fundamentally change some of the aspects of their organisation," she said.

"Rio, BHP, Glencore ... a lot of the large mining companies at the moment are having a lot of pressure placed upon them from investors to really see significant climate change and greenhouse gas reductions."

Millennials still want to invest in companies, but also want to have a positive impact on the world, Ms Ash said.

The influence of the demographic cohort born between 1981 and the early 2000s extends to much more than technology and communications in the workplace.

"They're also wanting to work in ways that are much more collaborate," Ms Ash said.

"They are demanding different leadership styles - a much more socially intelligent, not just technically capable, person to lead in more collaborate ways."

editors picks jobs millennials mining our future mackay resources
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Shake-up in Lismore council's leadership team

    premium_icon Shake-up in Lismore council's leadership team

    Council News LISMORE City Council has seen a changing of the guard, with new directors brought in to boost the general manager's vision.

    Teens plead guilty despite claim of 'unnecessary force'

    premium_icon Teens plead guilty despite claim of 'unnecessary force'

    Crime One of the girls spat in the face of an officer during the arrests

    'I'm not going to be a yes person': Thomas George's new role

    premium_icon 'I'm not going to be a yes person': Thomas George's new role

    News Former state politician's new role as an independent

    How you can score a $200 voucher at popular Lismore bookshop

    premium_icon How you can score a $200 voucher at popular Lismore bookshop

    News Love Your Bookshop Day is the perfect time to celebrate reading