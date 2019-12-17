Future water polo stars on show

New Zealand's Abbey Keyte gets a pass away over the head of Australia's Megan Miranda. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

FUTURE water polo stars are currently on show at Alstonville in a tri-series tournament between the Australian and New Zealand Combined High School teams.

The second round of the series will be played under lights tonight with the final round of boys and girls competition on Wednesday at the Alstonville pool.

Some of the teenagers will represent the main national teams in the coming years which could see them play in the Olympic Games.

“It’s definitely players of the future and one of the girls from the Australian team pulled out last week to go up to the main squad,” carnival co-ordinator John Hair said.

“That’s not uncommon and one of the best girls playing at this carnival was only born in 2005.”

Alstonville has been a hub for some of the best water polo players on the Far North Coast for several years

Plenty have gone on to represent Queensland state junior teams while others have made NSW Combined High School teams.

Alstonville pool completed a major upgrade last year and this could be the first of a few big tournaments to come.

“It’s been ideal fo both teams, New Zealand were able to have a training camp on the Gold Coast before coming here,” Hair said.

“The pool is fantastic and we’ve been able to attract spectators by putting on Olympic style matches.

“It might come down to a decider on Wednesday and hopefully we can get plenty of school kids here watching.

“FNC junior and senior water polo have both chipped in and it’s great for everyone to come together and watch high-level water polo.”