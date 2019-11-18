Future surf stars win grom titles

Evans Head surfer Max McGillivray is chaired up the beach after winning the under-12 boys division of the Billabong Parko's Grom Stomp.

Evans Head surfer Max McGillivray is chaired up the beach after winning the under-12 boys division of the Billabong Parko's Grom Stomp. Surfing Queensland/ Ben Stagg

FAR North Coast surfers Juniper Harper and Max McGillivray won their age divisions at the Billabong Parko's Grom Stomp on the Sunshine Coast.

Evans Head's McGillivray won the 12 and under boys division while Harper, from Lennox Head, impressed the judges with her strong backhand surfing in the 12 and under girls.

She went through the competition undefeated and looks to have a big future in the sport.

Former world champion Joel Parkinson was on hand to congratulate the winners on Sunday.

"Well done to all the grommets at this year's event. They all did super well and I'm proud to have my name on such an event,” Parkinson said.

"A special mention to the event organisers who packed a whole event down, and then set it up again in an hour after the hail storm. Well done to everybody involved.”

The Gold Coast's Marlon Harrison won the blue ribbon 16 and under boys division and his fourth Grom Stomp in a row, defeating Jett Dellit, Dane Henry and Ty Richardson in a thrilling final heat.

Harrison opened the heat straight away with a 7.33 (out of a possible 10), and backed it up with a 7.17 for a combined heat total of 14.50 (out of a possible 20) to take an early lead.

As the heat progressed, the other competitors weren't able to find the scores they needed to take first place - granting Harrison the win.

He was greeted by family and friends as he was chaired up the beach victoriously.

"Four years in a row feels pretty good,” Harrison said. "It's just a great weekend away, I got to spend some time with family and friends which is always fun.

"I feel that watching the younger divisions gets me fired up before my heats.

"I've been doing a fair bit of on-land training and working on my breathing, which is great for my confidence. I'm training a lot in the lead up to the Aussie titles in WA in December.”

Other winners were Georgia Lorentson (16 and under girls), Matt Boyle (14 and under boys) and Bonnie Hills (14 and under girls).

Meanwhile, Lennox Heads's Ocea Curtis travelled to South Australia to compete and achieved a fourth place in the girls' 12 and under division at the Ripcurl Grom Search competition, held at the famous Chinaman's surf break on the Yorke Peninsula.