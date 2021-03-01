Future stars on show in rep games ahead of NRL clash

FIRST TRY: Central Coast Rooster number 22 Tyreece Arama scored the first try in the U16s game between the Northern Rivers Titans and the Central Coast Roosters at Oakes Oval, Lismore on February 27, 2021. Photo: Alison Paterson

In torrid conditions, sporting fans were able to watch the future stars of the National Rugby League when the U16s and 18 rep teams from the Northern Rivers Titans and Central Coast Roosters clashed on Saturday.

At Oakes Oval, Lismore, the Roosters bested the Titans in both games held before the NRL trial match between the Gold Coast Titans and the New Zealand Roosters.

In the U16s Andrew Johns Cup the Roosters won 14-10.

Northern Rivers Titans U16 tries were achieved by Kye Cooper 35’ and Robert Simon 45’ and one conversion by Kye Cooper 35’.

Central Coast Roosters DS U16 tries achieved by Tyreece Arama 2’, Aymn Hamilton 42’ and Jake Elliott 55’ and one conversion by Jarrod Dann 3’.

ROOSTERS CROWING: In the NRL U16s and U18s pre-game at Oakes Oval, Lismore ahead of the NRL trial game between the Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand Warriors, the Cbnetral Coast Roosters (shown) defeated the Northern Rivers Titans Photo: Alison Paterson

In the U18s Laurie Daley Cup the Northern Rivers Titans lost to the Central Coast Rooster 18 to 22.

The Titans made three ties from Reuben Moyle 31’, Jye Davis 42’ and Blake Forder 67’ and three conversion by Harvey Moase 32’, Harvey Moase 44’ and Harvey Moase 68’.

The Rooster scored four tries by Tyler Moriarty 3’, Jacob Smeaton 10’, Lachlan Mears-Crabbe 16’ and Tyler Moriarty 59’ and conversions achieved by Jessi O’Neill-Pethebridge 5’, Jessi O’Neill-Pethebridge 18’, Jessi O’Neill-Pethebridge 60’.

TITANIC EFFORT: The Northern Rivers Titans U16s and U18s played well but were defeated by the Central Coast Roosters in a pre-game at Oakes Oval, Lismore ahead of the match between the Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand Warriors. Photo: Alison Paterson

There were also two matches showcasing the talent of the Northern Rivers Titans disabled players.

The athletes showed enormous commitment and good form as they displayed how versatile rugby league is as a game which welcomes all players.

These games received massive applause from the spectators who appreciated their gutsy approach.

Some of the talented disabled players showing their form in one the NRL pre-games at Oakes Oval, Lismore ahead of the trial game between the Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand Warriors on February 27, 2021. Photo: Alison Paterson

At halftime, during the main clash, the Lismore Marist Brothers Rams U10s took on their mates at the Kyogle Turkeys in a display game.

The match showed the youngsters passing and kicking in a manner which would not disgrace their elders.

Thrilled to be on the ground during a key NRL event, these young players showed the future of rugby league is in good hands.