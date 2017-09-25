12 of the best young sports stars on the Northern Rivers

AFTER playing hockey for only three years Skyla Davis recently had the opportunity to play in the U13 state championships.
The Wyrallah Road Public School student was one of 12 local teenagers presented with a Local Sporting Champion Award yesterday and a $500 cheque to cover expenses, by Page MP Kevin Hogan.
"I play for the East Lismore club and went to Tamworth to play in the state championships," Skyla said.
Mum Susannah French said the $500 will be handy to cover costs for further development.
"The money will cover a hockey course (Skyla) wants to do," she said. "It all adds up."
A range of sports were represented as Mr Hogan handed out certificates to those in athletics, swimming, rubgy league, basketball, aerobics gymnastics and horse trials.
"The Northern Rivers has produced some outstanding sportspeople in the past, and it is important that we support the next crop of our local sporting talent." he said.
Those recognised were:
- Gabriella Hill - Australian Athletics
- Tylah Crabtree - NSW PSSA Swimming Championships
- Zali Hill - NSW Combined Catholic College Swimming Championships
- Jacob Yourell - Combined High Schools NSW Swimming Championships
- Lachlan Offley - NSW PSSA Open Rugby League Championships
- Joshua Stothard - NSW CHS Rugby League
- Thomas Farragher -NSW CHS Rugby League
- Toby Barlow - BSW PSSA Basketball Championships
- Lauren McDonald -State Aerobics Gymnastics
- Georgie Andrews-Engle - QLD State Combined Training & Horse Trials
- Skyla Davis - NSW Under 13 State Hockey Championships
- McKinley Arnison - Pacific School Swimming Games
Mr Hogan encouraged any budding champions to apply for a grant by contacting his office or checking out the website ausport.gov.au.