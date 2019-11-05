Menu
Tarmac Sawmilling Company was burnt in the Busbys Flat fire on October 8.
Susanna Freymark
Future of timber mill unknown since destructive bushfire

Susanna Freymark
5th Nov 2019 9:52 PM
THE state of the Tarmac Sawmilling Company site is a shock.

Right in the line of the Busbys Flat fire on October 8, the mill was severely damaged.

Among the burnt building are stacks of new timber, freshly cut and untouched by the fire.

Other parts of the site are charred and twisted.

The Tarmac Sawmilling employed 30 people in the Rappville, Busbys Flat area.

One staff member who asked to remain anonymous, said he hadn't been contacted by the owners about what was happening.

Everyone, he said, was waiting to hear if the insurance will cover a rebuild of the mill.

Our attempts for a statement from the owners was unsuccessful.

Below are photos of the extensive damage.

