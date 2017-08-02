21°
Future of parks mapped out

2nd Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

TENTERFIELD Shire Council will use a $5000 grant to promote Tooloom and Koreelah National Parks.

The Federal Government Grant Funding was part of the 2016-17 round of the $1.57 million Protecting National Historic Sites and Community Heritage and Icons Grants and was announced by Deputy Prime Minister, Barnaby Joyce.

The council will use the funding to develop a fold-out brochure and map for Tooloom and Koreelah National Parks north of Tenterfield to help protect, conserve and raise awareness of these unique areas.

"This project aims to increase awareness of both Tooloom and Koreelah National Parks which are both part of the Gondwana Rainforests of Australia and are World Heritage listed”, Mayor Peter Petty said.

"To have both of these parks in the Tenterfield Shire is fantastic as the parks are spectacular and offer visitors and locals a completely unique experience. Council wants to get word out about what there is to see and do in these parks as well as walking trails, lookouts and camping. This opportunity may also draw attention to the nearby attractions and facilities in the surrounding villages of Urbenville, Legume and Liston”, Mayor Petty said.

The council staff will work in conjunction with NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service staff to produce the brochure which is expected to be available by June 2018.

Topics:  funding koreelah national park northern rivers environment tenterfield shire council tooloom national park

Local Partners

