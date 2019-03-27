Menu
Keswick Island
Keswick Island Eva Browne-Paterson
Property

Future of Keswick Island remains in limbo

Zizi Averill
by
27th Mar 2019 8:00 AM | Updated: 11:52 AM
Subscriber only

THE SALE of an island 32km off Mackay's coast remains bound in commercial secrecy as negotiations over the island's lease continue.

Residents and land owners on Keswick Island were previously told lease transfer negotiations would be finalised this week. But they had received no updates on the status of the lease transfer between current lease holder Edward Dawson-Damer and Sydney-based Chinese investors Greaton.

The Natural Resources Department, which must sign off on the lease, said it was not able to release details about the negotiation, saying they were bound by commercial in confidence. A spokesperson said the department was working to finalise its decision.

Despite ongoing frustration with the lack of development on the island, the department confirmed the lease transfer would not include any new conditions on the lease holder.

keswick island
Mackay Daily Mercury

