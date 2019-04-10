Future of empty Kyogle shop on the agenda

THE empty supermarket building in Kyogle's main street may finally get a new lease of life.

For seven years the former IGA supermarket has sat empty and has become an eyesore in the town.

Queensland and Northern NSW Ritchies state manager Peter Lee said the company had wanted to rent out the site.

"We have been actively trying to lease the site however there has been little or no interest,” Mr Lee said.

When asked about the rental costs, Mr Lee said no-one had approached them to rent the site.

"Over the years we haven't got to the point of discussing rentals as there hasn't been a lot of interest,” he said.

Mr Lee would not confirm the weekly rent for the building.

Mr Lee said Kyogle Council had been in contact about a meeting.

"The phone link between council and Ritchies is on Tuesday morning, April 16,” Mr Lee said.

"Ritchies have made some immediate repairs to the old store making it safer.”

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland confirmed the meeting.

"Issues to be raised include building integrity, current rent rates, and the viability of the building going into the future,” Cr Mulholland said.

"Once these questions are answered, we will be looking at discussing with the IGA what they will do next and how we can assist.”