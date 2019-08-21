Future Northern Rivers: Salt gave us tasty morsels

EVER since demographer Bernard Salt delivered his last tasty morsels of information at The Northern Star's Future Northern Rivers lunch at SCU in June, I have been salivating at the prospect of carrying this legacy forward.

Salt provided a blueprint of what this region could look like over the next 20 to 50 years and now it is up to us to flesh that out and see what it looks like if we kick that can down the road.

There seems to be an appetite for the establishment of a hybrid group to sit alongside, or complement what the Northern Rivers Joint Organisation is doing in this space.

But no-one seems to want another committee that's all talk and no action.

The mood is to back projects that are working and find other winners that could be rolled out on a much wider scale.

Salt said we required a plan for the region at 2030 and an aspiration for 2050. It's a community of 251,000 today, spread across three big cities (Tweed, Byron and Ballina) plus 41 smaller towns and a densely populated rural community, heading towards 275,000 by 2030.

So can we, as Salt suggested, support a national sporting team, research departments attached to the university or institutions like the CSIRO, a very fast train service to Brisbane, a range of military establishments, decentralised state government departments and agribusiness via air freight?

There's a checklist right there. Why not get a committee for the Northern Rivers together and start ticking those boxes?