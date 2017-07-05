Future look of Northern Rivers caravan park

REVAMP: A snapshot of how Evans Head Silver Sands Caravan Park will look after the Plan of Management has been implemented.

THE writing has been on the wall for some time regarding the changes expected for Silver Sands Caravan Park.

While caravan owners have recently received their eviction notices, plans to change the park have been in the pipeline since 2010.

The recent Plan of Management of the Silver Sands Holiday Park for the NSW Crown Holiday Parks Trust was adopted in 2016 and signed by the Minister for Primary Industries, Niall Blair.

It breaks up the park into three precincts; Northern, Central and Riverside and the plans for each are laid out.

Northern Precinct

New cabins will be installed and the existing cabins will be upgraded and in some instances replaced over the next five to ten years.

New cabins will include units designed to cater for people with disabilities. The number of holiday vans in the precinct will be progressively reduced to allow for improvements to be undertaken and to maintain the supply of sites for tourists. The number of sites will reduce from 372 to 336.

Central Precinct

This will provide an open space link from the Town Centre to the Evans River Estuary with existing short term sites and campsites removed. The day use facilities including public amenities, car parking, pathways and picnic facilities will be progressively improved. The kiosk building will be upgraded to the adjoining areas improved.

There are 38 sites that will be removed.

Riverside Precinct

This will be focused on fulfilling the needs of the Park's tourist clientele through the provision of short term sites and campsites for caravans, tents and camper vehicles and contemporary cabin accommodation. Formal road access to existing approved sites will be developed but the design will ensure the open spacious character of the Precinct is preserved. There will be 151 sites in this area.

The Precinct will not provide any sites for holiday vans.

Other changes

Other improvements and changes outlined in the plan of management include:

Establishment of a new principal park entrance in the Northern precinct

Establishment of a new precinct for cabin accommodation designed to achieve a 4 star AAA Tourism rating. The proposed location ...will require the removal of existing holiday vans and modification of the park road layout.

Existing small amenities block will be demolished, a contemporary children's water play area with shade and shelter and a new camp kitchen

and guest lounge. Other features will include a new children's playground, paving and landscaping. A number of holiday vans will need to be removed to accommodate these works.

Upgrade of the kiosk building

Reconfiguration of the public parking area which services day visitation

Removal of the tennis courts to facilitate the relocation of existing approved short-term sites.

You can see the full Plan of Management of the Silver Sands Holiday Park for the NSW Crown Holiday Parks Trust here