The Pass at Byron Bay. Photo Contributed
Council News

FUTURE: How Byron Bay will preserve it's community culture

JASMINE BURKE
by
18th Jun 2019 9:00 AM
GREATER access to public transport, providing more social housing and boosting employment opportunities across the region are the top priorities for Northern Rivers councils in the future.

From roads, environment and tourism, the Byron Shire Council have identified their key regional priorities.

1. Improving our roads and infrastructure

Prioritising and investing in resealing and rebuilding the Shire's degraded road network and working with RMS on upgrading Ewingsdale Road to improve traffic flow.

 

A $3.8m roundabout on Ewingsdale Road at Byron Bay has taken eight months to open.
2. Preserving our towns, villages and culture

Council will implement a Residential Strategy which sets out the aspirations of residents when it comes to the future look and feel of their community - both the built environment and the social networks within it. Population will increase but council wants to set the tone for appropriate development that is in keeping with our towns, villages and local culture.

 

AN aerial view of the Byron solar train on its way between Byron Bay and Sunrise
3. Improving the health of the Brunswick River catchment

There will be further roll-out of Bringing Back the Bruns - a project supported by Council and NSW Fisheries to improve the health of the Brunswick River. Initiatives include the removal of old causeways to reinstate fish passage and environmental restoration and bush regeneration works along the Brunswick River.

 

The Brunswick River footbridge taken by Debby Milgate.
4. To Zero Together

Council is working toward the goal of achieving net zero emissions and 100% renewable energy for all operations. Future energy projects include the construction of a 5MW solar farm at Myocum, bioenergy and solar farms at sewage treatment plants.

 

Solar Panels
5. Sustainable tourism

Implementation of the Sustainable Visitation Strategy, acknowledging the positive things tourism brings to our Shire, but importantly making sure tourism supports and respects the environment, our local culture and community while providing jobs.

 

Main Beach at Byron Bay. Photo Doug Eaton / The Northern Star
