Future farming on the floodplain

A field day will be held to highlight new ideas in the use of drones and virtual fences on farms.

WOULD you like to use drone technology to manage your floodplain farm?

Are you interested in fencing without materials?

If so, attend a field day run by North Coast Local Land Services and Conservation Volunteers Australia, in partnership with Lismore City Council.

The field day will be hosted by Tony and Lindy Margan who will showcase some of the excellent measures they have implemented on their Monaltrie farm, near Lismore.

Lindy Margan said: "We are really excited to be able to demonstrate some of the hard work we have been doing on our farm and also use our property for some drone mapping.”

The day will include presentations on technologies for making farmers' lives simpler, including using drones for fence and weed mapping, and virtual fencing.

Tony Margan added, "I saw a presentation on virtual fencing at a recent conference which was really interesting and would make farmers' lives much easier.”

The field day will also include a demonstration of control of common and cockspur coral trees, problematic weeds on the Richmond floodplain, and a discussion on carp and waterways.

The field day is on Friday 24 March, from 9.00 am to 1.30 pm with morning tea and lunch provided.

RSVP to Claire Hewitt by email claire.hewitt@lls.nsw.gov.au or phone 6623 3900.

This project is delivered by North Coast Local Land Services, through funding from the National

Landcare Programme.