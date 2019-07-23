Menu
Rural

Long-term funding 'guarantee' for future droughts

23rd Jul 2019 10:26 AM | Updated: 11:43 AM

The new $5 billion Future Drought Fund passed by the lower house of Parliament yesterday will help our farmers become more drought resilient and prepare for any future significant dry spell, Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said.

"This is the severest drought in more than 120 years. Our farmers and agriculture sector need more help," he said.

Mr Hogan said the Fund would guarantee a long-term source of funding to support important projects that will build drought resilience in Australia's regions.

"The Fund would provide $100 million of investments every year to support research, development and innovation to contribute to a sustainable and drought resilient agriculture sector," he said.

