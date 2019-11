Peter Till's trial relating to drug allegations has been further delayed.

Peter Till's trial relating to drug allegations has been further delayed. Hamish Broome

A NIMBIN man charged with cultivating and supplying marijuana will have to wait longer to defend the allegations in court.

The case of Peter Till, 51, had been scheduled to go to trial on November 18.

But when the case went briefly before Lismore District Court on October 31, this date was vacated.

Mr Till's trial has been scheduled, and delayed, numerous times.

The case is now due to be mentioned on November 18.

Mr Till remains on bail.