The Kmart hack earning this woman thousands

Kylie Hughes has turned her little side hustle into a full time job. Photo by Richard Gosling

THIS woman's affordable furniture hack is making her thousands each month - and it's even set her up for a national award.

Kylie Hughes, who launched Stylkea 12 months ago, quit her full-time job four weeks ago to concentrate on her fast-growing business.

Ms Hughes designs decorative foil panels, which are attached range of furniture from Kmart or Ikea.

The Burleigh Waters resident said the panels added a "luxurious flair" to the furniture.

The idea has been so successful that she claims to make around $5000 a month and she has also been listed as a finalist in the Emerging Business category for the national AusMumpreneur Awards.

"I've always loved interior design and when I renovated my house, I kept lusting over furniture which I couldn't afford," she said.

"I used my husband to design panels on the computer and added legs and handles to a piece of furniture I had … and my friends said I should be doing this for a living.

"Now I sketch the design … and I have my husband design the panels on the computer which are then manufactured."

She said consumers could save thousands by buying from the Malm, Kallax, Hemnes and Besta range at Ikea or furniture from Kmart and then adding the panels.

"At other (stores) you can buy these delightful beside tables … for $1200," she said.

"Or you can get a very simple look like the Malm beside table from Ikea which is about $69 and use our Greek-style panels. You have a similar look for $100, so that's a saving of $1100."

And while she's finally brought her design idea to fruition after three years on the table, she says the best way to succeed is by progressively working towards your business goals, no matter how small the steps.

Winners of the AusMumpreneur Awards will be announced today.