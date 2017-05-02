'Furious' driving leads to arrest

Police had numerous complaints about the dangerous driving by a man on the Pacific Highway.

RICHMOND Highway Patrol will allege that at 6am on Tuesday morning they received numerous complaints about a Magna driving in a highly dangerous manner at Broadwater.

Police caught up to the Magna at Pimlico. It was seen to pull to the right and overtake a truck over continuous double lines whilst negotiating a blind left hand bend.

Police estimated the speed of the vehicle to be well over 140km/h in a sign posted 80km/h road work area.

After more erratic driving the vehicle stopped and the driver, a 25 year old Lawrence man, staggered away.

It appeared he was about to walk into traffic so police had to handcuff him for his own safety. Based on observations by police and admissions by the man he was taken to Ballina hospital for drug testing.

At Ballina Police Station he was charged with two counts of Furious Driving, Negligent Driving, Exceed Speed by 45km/h, not Keep Left of Dividing Line, two counts of Overtake Vehicle when Unsafe and Not Carry Licence.

His licence was suspended, and a further charge is anticipated once the drug analysis result is known. He will appear in Ballina Local Court later this month.