'Funniest lady on Instagram' Celeste Barber coming to Byron

ACTOR, comedian, writer and internet sensation Celeste Barber is coming to Byron Bay.

The 'funniest lady on Instagram' has confirmed her first Northern Rivers show, called Challenge Accepted.

The "hilarious queen of Instagram" will explains the story behind some of her most famous images, her new relationship with famous people, and the stalkers, fans and comments that get under her skin.

The phenomenon that is #celestechallengeaccepted began in January 2015, as a fun experiment to see what it would look like for an average person to photograph herself doing rich people's things.

In just 12 months Celeste Barber became a global success with her Facebook fan page gaining more than 717,000 followers and #celestechallengeaccepted has clocked up more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

The international reach and appeal of this comic 'everywoman' has attracted some high profile fans including Robbie Williams, Ashton Kutcher , George Takei, Cindy Crawford and Kris Jenner, to name a few.

The 90-minute show will be a 16+ event with tickets for sale now at byroncentre.com.au.