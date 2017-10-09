31°
News

'Funniest lady on Instagram' Celeste Barber coming to Byron

ACTOR, writer, comedian and internet sensation Celeste Barber became viral with images like this one.
ACTOR, writer, comedian and internet sensation Celeste Barber became viral with images like this one. FACEBOOK
Javier Encalada
by

ACTOR, comedian, writer and internet sensation Celeste Barber is coming to Byron Bay.

The 'funniest lady on Instagram' has confirmed her first Northern Rivers show, called Challenge Accepted.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The "hilarious queen of Instagram" will explains the story behind some of her most famous images, her new relationship with famous people, and the stalkers, fans and comments that get under her skin.

The phenomenon that is #celestechallengeaccepted began in January 2015, as a fun experiment to see what it would look like for an average person to photograph herself doing rich people's things.

In just 12 months Celeste Barber became a global success with her Facebook fan page gaining more than 717,000 followers and #celestechallengeaccepted has clocked up more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

The international reach and appeal of this comic 'everywoman' has attracted some high profile fans including Robbie Williams, Ashton Kutcher , George Takei, Cindy Crawford and Kris Jenner, to name a few.

The 90-minute show will be a 16+ event with tickets for sale now at byroncentre.com.au.

Topics:  celeste barber instafamous instagram star northern rivers entertainment whatson

Lismore Northern Star
Son accused of murdering dad gives evidence in trial

Son accused of murdering dad gives evidence in trial

MICHAEL Martin told the jury he had a lot of pressures, including an "obsessively jealous" wife and mounting debt, but wanted to mend relations with his father.

'Dear tourist': Forget about Byron, Lismore loves you

Crowds at Lismore's Friendship Festival - Piazza in The Park.

"It's obvious they don't appreciate you"

Testing kit keeps asbestos in the bag

Asbestos contaminated a truck-load of recycling in the Richmond Valley Council area.

Asbestos testing program is an environmental awards finalist

Ratepayers are not money trees to pluck cash from: LETTER

There is concern about Ballina Shire Council's rate hike.

"Ballina Shire Council needs to rethink its priorities"

Local Partners