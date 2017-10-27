Funnel cloud spotted during storm: YOUR PHOTOS

Funnel spotted in the back of a storm cloud over Casino during a storm on October 26.

Funnel spotted in the back of a storm cloud over Casino during a storm on October 26. Kev Waddell

HAIL, thunder and lightning battered the Northern Rivers yesterday afternoon and last night, with some areas copping more severe weather than others.

This funnel cloud photo was taken at Casino by Kev Waddell. He sent it to North Coast Storm Chasers, who posted it on their Facebook page and said: "Casino today looked like it had a funnel coming down. It was at the back end of a storm."

We're in for a quieter day today - the Bureau of Meteorology says Lismore can expect a mostly sunny day and a top of 29 degrees.

