Funnel cloud spotted during storm: YOUR PHOTOS

Funnel spotted in the back of a storm cloud over Casino during a storm on October 26. Kev Waddell

HAIL, thunder and lightning battered the Northern Rivers yesterday afternoon and last night, with some areas copping more severe weather than others.

This funnel cloud photo was taken at Casino by Kev Waddell. He sent it to North Coast Storm Chasers, who posted it on their Facebook page and said: "Casino today looked like it had a funnel coming down. It was at the back end of a storm."

We're in for a quieter day today - the Bureau of Meteorology says Lismore can expect a mostly sunny day and a top of 29 degrees.

Thank you to all our readers who sent in photos of the storms. If you want to contribute to this photo gallery, please email your photo to news@northernstar.com.au

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Topics:  casino funnel cloud lismore northern rivers weather severe weather warning supercell

