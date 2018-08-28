Funeral for respected and loved school principal

Former Grafton Public School principal David Brown preparing for one of his many tilts at the gruelling Grafton to Inverell Classic.

Former Grafton Public School principal David Brown preparing for one of his many tilts at the gruelling Grafton to Inverell Classic. Adam Hourigan

THERE will be many people in Grafton who will take the chance to farewell one of its leading educators and sports people with the funeral of David Brown tomorrow.

Mr Brown died, surrounded by his family on August 23, aged 81.

He passed away after a brief illness due to mesothelioma resulting from exposure to asbestos while working with a father and grandfather who were builders and his overseeing of school repairs over many years.

Mr Brown, who was born in the Sydney suburb of Riverstone, came to the Clarence Valley in 1980 as principal of Grafton Public School, a position he retained until his retirement in 1996.

During that time he discovered a love of cycling and particularly the gruelling Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic.

By 1989 Mr Brown had put enough miles in his legs to enter the race and at 53 became the event's oldest first up competitor.

Off the bike and out of the playground Mr Brown was also a regular letter writer to The Daily Examiner, where his wit and perception were enjoyed.

He also enjoyed a stint in the paper's pages as the correspondent for his beloved Grafton Cycling Club.

David Brown was the dearly loved husband of Helen. Loving father and father-in-law of Rachel and Peter, Philippa and Ben, Elisabeth. Grandfather of Damian, Shaun, Natasha, Leevii, Charlotte, William, Harriet and Clementine. Brother and brother-in-law of Philip and Edith.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend David's funeral service, to be held at The T J Ford Pavilion The Barn at Grafton Showground, Prince Street, Grafton, tomorrow, commencing at 11am. A private family burial will follow.