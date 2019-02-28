Menu
Richard John Bertrand (front) appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning charged with misconduct of a corpse by interfering.
Richard John Bertrand (front) appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning charged with misconduct of a corpse by interfering.
Funeral driver charged with misconduct of a corpse

Chloe Lyons
28th Feb 2019 12:43 PM
A FUNERAL driver who allegedly drove off with a baby's corpse on the roof of his van has been charged with misconduct with a corpse by interfering.

Richard John Bertrand appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning where his case was adjourned until March for case conferencing.

According to media reports, the infant's corpse was found on November 28 on the roadside by workers on the Sunshine Coast after allegedly falling from the moving vehicle while being taken from Rockhampton to a morgue in Brisbane.

Police allege Mr Bertrand and another driver transferred bodies between vehicles bound for different locations during a stop at Eumundi, but he didn't realise the baby was missing until he arrived in Brisbane.

His business, Queensland Funeral Transfers, had its licence suspended pending an investigation by Queensland Health.

