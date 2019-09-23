Funds for Clarke funeral after WA shooting

Almost $10,000 has been raised by the community to pay for the funeral of an Aboriginal woman who was shot dead by a policeman in Western Australia's Mid West last week.

Joyce Clarke, 29, was allegedly armed with a knife when a constable shot her on September 17 on a residential street in Karloo, Geraldton.

The mother of one had mental health problems and had only recently been released from prison.

Her family and supporters have demanded to know why a Taser was not used instead of a gun, while the officer involved is on leave pending investigations into the shooting.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to provide Ms Clarke's adoptive mother, Anne, with money to cover funeral expenses.

"We all knew Joyce as a bright, friendly girl who lit up the room with her smile when she walked in, and in the most tragic of circumstances she was taken too early," organiser Marianne Mallard wrote on the page.

"I have known Joyce since she was a little kid in Carnarvon.

"Our families lived close together and considered each other friends/family."

Meanwhile, the fight is continuing for better mental health services in the region.

National Suicide Prevention and Trauma Recovery Project director Megan Krakouer told AAP police should not be expected to be mental health workers.

"They can be trained in de-escalating volatile predicaments and in validating people, but they are not the solution to mental unwellness and to cognitive impaired individuals," she said.

"There needs to be more trauma and suicide prevention and mental health outreach."