Funds flow for nurse's sick son

THE community has rallied behind a Lismore Base Hospital emergency department nurse, as his 11-year-old son battles through a sudden cancer diagnosis.

Lismore Base Hospital nurse Nadine Chandler started a Go Fund Me campaign for her colleague and fellow Southern Cross University alumni, Richard Guy, on Sunday.

It's raised close to $10,000 by Wednesday but more funds are needed so the father can make the difficult journey to Lady Cilento Hospital at Brisbane to be by Mile's side through this difficult time.

"We have several fundraisers, one of our doctors is auctioning off Bluesfest tickets and we have also the Go Fund Me Page," Ms Chandler told The Northern Star after an all-night shift.

"Everybody really wants to know how to help and doesn't know how to; people feel helpless.

"This is a parent's worst nightmare, just last week Miles was at school, it went from nothing to ... (cancer).

Mr Guy and his wife are active members in the Northern Rivers community, with his wife an early childhood teacher and participant in the annual Viking Village Solstice festival.

"I find it awful that they can't be in their own home, no one can drop in and visit them," Ms Chandler said.

"I think it would be challenging emotionally as well as financial.

"We want to support (Richard) emotionally, but at the end of the day the family needs to pay their bills and being in Brisbane it's a little bit hard to work.

"He is a part of a loving family at Lismore Base emergency department and everyone is here for him and his family but we are reaching out and asking if everyone could send some love and light and even some dollars, to help ease the financial strain added to this awful situation."

The Guys also have two young school-aged daughters, which will need extra care while their brother Miles is treated for a complicated case of cancer, requiring immediate surgery and chemotherapy.

Donating $100 to the cause, Karen Phillips said:

"My heartfelt thoughts and prayers and with you all & may the angels sit upon your shoulders and guide you through this."

FUNDRAISE: https://www.gofundme.com/the-guys-in-brisbane?r=23707