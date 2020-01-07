Menu
Mayoral candidates Brett Raguse and John Freeman. PHOTO: FILE PIC
Politics

Fundraising for ex-CEO defended

by Judith Kerr
7th Jan 2020 11:18 AM
A FORMER Logan City Council mayor has defended his move to launch a public fundraising account for an ex-CEO who is in a bitter legal wrangle with some sacked councillors.

Ex-mayor John Freeman, who hopes to win back his position in March, told a ratepayer forum the campaign had raised more than $650 for the ex-CEO Sharon Kelsey.

He said he did not keep any of the money raised.

"I don't have any legal fees to pay for and the fund was set up for Ms Kelsey only," he said.

"Logan Ratepayers' Association president Rod Shaw advised the meeting he had spoken to Sharon Kelsey and she had received a bank cheque from me but had not cashed it."

Mr Freeman provided bank statements and a spreadsheet showing Ms Kelsey had been presented with a cheque on June 30, 2019.

He also handed Mr Shaw another cheque for $18.25 to forward to Ms Kelsey.

Mr Freeman was one of four mayoral candidates at the ratepayer meeting.

Others were independent candidate Paul Taylor, who split from Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party; Brett Raguse, a former ALP member for Forde; and former Logan City councillor Darren Power.

 

Mayoral candidate Paul Taylor was at the ratepayer meeting. Mr Taylor is an independent candidate after resigning from the conservative Fraser Anning Party.
