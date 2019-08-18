Menu
ENTERTAINMENT: Local duo Jim-Bob will perform at Extinction Rebellion's fundraiser at Lismore's Italo-Australia Club on Saturday, August 24.
Fundraiser to help keep fight going

Jackie Munro
by
18th Aug 2019 12:00 AM
THE newest local branch of Extinction Rebellion has been making waves across the Northern Rivers, with recent demonstrations in Lismore and Byron Bay.

The Lismore branch is hosting a 'Rebel Yell' event next week to raise funds for four climate change activist groups.

Event organiser Susie Gipton said the branch will host "a night of old-fashioned fun and frivolity", with profits set to be split between Frontline Action Camp on coal, the traditional owners of the Galilee Basin Wangan and Jagalingou, Extinction Rebellion and local Bundjalung elders.

"Environmentalists are often wrongly portrayed by people who don't know us as being humourless and overly serious, not the type of people who know how to celebrate life while fighting to protect it," Ms Gipton said.

"Yes we are fighting a war to save the planet - but our WWII era grandparents showed us that they were able to make great music, throw wonderful fundraising dances and keep their sense of humour even when the world was seemingly falling apart around them."

Rebel Yell will be held on Saturday, August 24 at the Italo-Australia Club from 5.30pm.

With Jenny Jones acting as MC, the event features a wide range of acclaimed musical acts from folk to psychobilly, including Jim-Bob, Iona Harker, The Lost Seamen, Jatika, Pete Lehner, Karen Anderson, and comedy by Mark Swivell

Ms Gipton said the event will also feature "an old-time delight" - a chocolate wheel - being used to draw an eclectic range of raffle prizes donated by local businesses.

The bar and event will be open from 5.30pm, with freshly made vegetarian food also on sale. Merchandise made from recycled materials will also be available.

Entry is $20 or $15 concession on the door.

