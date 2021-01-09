Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Eva, 7, was hit by a car in Evans Head and left in a serious condition in hospital.
Eva, 7, was hit by a car in Evans Head and left in a serious condition in hospital.
News

Fundraiser to help Evans Head girl hit by car

Adam Daunt
9th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The local community has rallied around the family of the Evans Head girl who suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car on January 3.

Eva, 7, was flown to the Queensland Children's hospital with serious injuries to her head and was in a coma for four days after the accident.

Leonie Bale, who created the Eva's Road to Recovery campaign, said on the page that the funds would help ease the financial burden the family is facing.

"I have set up this page for anyone who wants to help out with the family's stay while they have a lengthy hospital recovery ahead. Because a motor vehicle was involved they are unable to get government assistance for accommodation as it has to go through insurance which could take a very long time."

READ MORE: Child injured in serious accident in Evans Head

child hit by car evans head northern rivers northern rivers community queensland childrens hospital
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedics assess patients after two-car crash

        Premium Content Paramedics assess patients after two-car crash

        News Emergency crews are pleading with drivers to take extra care on Northern Rivers roads.

        GOING, GOING, GONE: 5 auctions that will be hotly contested

        Premium Content GOING, GOING, GONE: 5 auctions that will be hotly contested

        News These properties are in some of our most tightly-held locations

        SHOP AROUND: Massive fluctuations in region's fuel prices

        Premium Content SHOP AROUND: Massive fluctuations in region's fuel prices

        News It pays to do some research if you want cheap petrol

        Going stir-crazy with the rain? Sorry, but more is coming

        Premium Content Going stir-crazy with the rain? Sorry, but more is coming

        News We asked BOM when we can expect to see the sun shining again