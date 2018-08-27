Menu
The elderly couple were robbed by a man and teenage boy who threatened to stab them with a Stanley knife. Photo: Contibuted.
News

Fundraiser set up for elderly couple in armed robbery

31st Aug 2018 7:28 AM | Updated: 12:24 PM

THE Toowoomba community is rallying in support of an elderly couple threatened with a knife during a frightening home invasion last week.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up by a family friend to help raise money for extra security at their property after they were broken into late at night.

"I have set this up because the mental terror that this lovely family has sustained is so unjust," the post read.

"I am hoping to raise money in order to help piece back together their house, their safety, without them worrying about covering costs for these things."

A 32-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have since been charged over the robbery on a terminally-ill man and his wife in Harlaxton.

During a court mention of the matter, the city's Magistrates Court heard the woman was threatened with a knife during what police described as a "terrifying" incident.

The fundraising campaign has a target of $5000 and is hoping to cover costs of installing security cameras, security screens and damages to their car and house.
 

Toowoomba Chronicle

