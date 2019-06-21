Fundraiser for 'unusual' talent and popular Byron musician

A FUNDRAISER event will be held this weekend in Byron Bay for popular musician Yeshe Reiners.

The German-born artist is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment for lymphoma.

The event's MC will be comedian Jonthan Atherton, and it will feature musicians Bobby Alu, Declan Kelly, Ben Walsh, Spankinhide, Matt O & Cye Wood, Peter Hunt (Kooii), Katia, The Hottentots, Shai Shriki and the Palm Wine Ambassadors.

Organiser Alison Pearl said she first saw Yeshe perform at the Byron Arts & Music Festival in the mid 1990s.

"One of his toddler sons was inside the bass drum before he started playing," she said.

"When I met him, I remember thinking that it was unusual for a German to be a percussionist with a speciality in African music and rhythms."

Ms Pearl said the artist maintains a positive spirit.

"The doctors believe they caught his problem just in time, and the treatment is working," she said.

Born in Germany, Yeshe Reiners has lived and performed on almost every continent since he embarked on his unpredictable and often dazzling musical adventure.

He met world-renowned master drummer Mustapha Tettey Addy from Ghana (West Africa) at the age of 12.

He left Germany aged 16 and spent many years in Africa with various tribes studying their music and culture.

Yeshe learned the mbira (African thumb piano) and n'goni, using them to compose an array of original music as well as re-imagined classics.

In addition to performing his own repertoire, Yeshe has toured and collaborated with his longtime friend Canadian roots musician Harry Manx, Xavier Rudd, Ganga Giri, Chris Berry, and many other bands.

For those who can't attend, a GoFundMe campaign is available online, search for 'love for yeshe' .

At Kulchajam, 1 Acacia St, Byron Bay Industrial Estate, this Sunday from 3pm to 10pm.