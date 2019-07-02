Fundraiser for loving parents partaking in Mystery Box Rally

FUNDRAISING: Northern Rivers residents Nicholas and Megan McQuilty are holding a special fundraising event for Cancer Council, 'The Blue Dinosaur's Coffee Day' in honour of their son, Harrison.

THE love of a child has seen heartbroken parents work hard for a cause they believe in.

Seven years ago Northern Rivers residents Nicholas and Megan McQuilty had a little boy who died when he was only 55 days old from a rare disorder.

Years on, they use their pain to help others.

The couple are employees at Byron Hot Bread Kitchen, which is hosting a special fundraising event for Cancer Council, 'The Blue Dinosaur's Coffee Day'.

Every medium or large coffee sold between 4am and 4pm on Wednesday the business will donate $1 to Nicholas and Megan McQuilty's team - Riding for Harrison, The Blue Dinosaurs, for the upcoming Mystery Box Rally.

As part of their healing, Mr McQuilty did a rally called The Great Australian Ride where he rode a motorbike from Byron Bay to Perth.

He did that in 2014, and again in 2017.

"After the second time he did that and the fundraising for it I said, 'The next one you have to do I'm coming with you but I don't do bikes', Mrs McQuilty said.

"So he found the mystery box rally and it was perfect.”

Mystery Box Rally is a dedicated fundraising event for cancer research with funds going to Cancer Council.

The mystery box rally starts in Byron Bay and ends there five days later.

Participants must raise a minimum of $3500 to join. They will receive a different location to drive to every day.

"It's all in the outback. It's all unsealed, dirt roads and cattle grids,” Mrs McQuilty said.

"All cars have to be 25 years old or more.

"There's nine support vehicles with trailers accompanying us.

"There's 150 teams and each team consists of two people.”

The 2019 Mystery Box Rally is on Saturday, August 17.