Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FUNDRAISING: Northern Rivers residents Nicholas and Megan McQuilty are holding a special fundraising event for Cancer Council, 'The Blue Dinosaur's Coffee Day' in honour of their son, Harrison.
FUNDRAISING: Northern Rivers residents Nicholas and Megan McQuilty are holding a special fundraising event for Cancer Council, 'The Blue Dinosaur's Coffee Day' in honour of their son, Harrison.
Community

Fundraiser for loving parents partaking in Mystery Box Rally

JASMINE BURKE
by
2nd Jul 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE love of a child has seen heartbroken parents work hard for a cause they believe in.

Seven years ago Northern Rivers residents Nicholas and Megan McQuilty had a little boy who died when he was only 55 days old from a rare disorder.

Years on, they use their pain to help others.

The couple are employees at Byron Hot Bread Kitchen, which is hosting a special fundraising event for Cancer Council, 'The Blue Dinosaur's Coffee Day'.

Every medium or large coffee sold between 4am and 4pm on Wednesday the business will donate $1 to Nicholas and Megan McQuilty's team - Riding for Harrison, The Blue Dinosaurs, for the upcoming Mystery Box Rally.

FUNDRAISING: Northern Rivers residents Nicholas and Megan McQuilty are holding a special fundraising event for Cancer Council, 'The Blue Dinosaur's Coffee Day' in honour of their son, Harrison.
FUNDRAISING: Northern Rivers residents Nicholas and Megan McQuilty are holding a special fundraising event for Cancer Council, 'The Blue Dinosaur's Coffee Day' in honour of their son, Harrison.

As part of their healing, Mr McQuilty did a rally called The Great Australian Ride where he rode a motorbike from Byron Bay to Perth.

He did that in 2014, and again in 2017.

"After the second time he did that and the fundraising for it I said, 'The next one you have to do I'm coming with you but I don't do bikes', Mrs McQuilty said.

"So he found the mystery box rally and it was perfect.”

Mystery Box Rally is a dedicated fundraising event for cancer research with funds going to Cancer Council.

The mystery box rally starts in Byron Bay and ends there five days later.

Participants must raise a minimum of $3500 to join. They will receive a different location to drive to every day.

"It's all in the outback. It's all unsealed, dirt roads and cattle grids,” Mrs McQuilty said.

"All cars have to be 25 years old or more.

"There's nine support vehicles with trailers accompanying us.

"There's 150 teams and each team consists of two people.”

The 2019 Mystery Box Rally is on Saturday, August 17.

cancer council cancer council fundraiser northern rivers whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    DEVASTATING: Family watched fire engulf home

    premium_icon DEVASTATING: Family watched fire engulf home

    Crime BLAZE engulfed house last night despite best efforts from emergency services.

    • 2nd Jul 2019 9:35 AM
    'I find it upsetting': George and Princess search for Theo

    premium_icon 'I find it upsetting': George and Princess search for Theo

    News He had never met Belgian backpacker, but George is keen to find him

    Health workers 'sick of being treated like punching bags'

    premium_icon Health workers 'sick of being treated like punching bags'

    Health Union calls for boost to hospital security after repeated incidents