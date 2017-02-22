Fundraiser for dearly departed mum Shanelle Bull, 33

DEARLY DEPARTED: Shanelle Bull pictured in January 2016, with husband Jimmy, son Braxton, then aged four, and newborn daughter Halle.

FRIENDS of Lismore mum Shanelle Bull, who passed away exactly a year ago today, are putting on a special fundraising event for her family at the South Lismore Bowling Club.

The much-loved local hairdresser was diagnosed with Stage 4 melanoma on January 12, 2016, just six days after the birth of her second child.

The following month, on February 22, the 33-year-old mum lost her battle with the disease.

This event is organised to further support Shanelle's surviving family: her husband Jimmy, 5-year-old son Braxton and 1-year-old daughter Halle

It will feature a sport memorabilia auction and a mega raffle.

WHEN: March 11, 2.30pm - 6pm

WHERE: South Lismore Bowling Club, 25 Wilson St, Lismore.

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/246205329149493/