Funding to incentivise families to make sea change

THE NSW Government has set aside $1 million of funding to be used to encourage young families and workers in Sydney to make the move to regional centres.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro said the aim is to promote regional area as the best place to brake in to the property market, build a career and raise a family.

"Regional NSW is full of opportunities, whether it is getting a foot in the door to buy your first house or if you are a skilled worker looking for a better quality of life," Mr Barilaro said.

20 different organisations across regional NSW successfully secured funding under the $1 million Regional Growth - Marketing and Promotion Fund.

Those successful organisations will now use the funding to develop virtual reality experiences, expos for new residents, marketing campaigns and relocation kits to encourage skilled workers, young families and businesses to move to regional NSW.

"With a record investment in regional roads, schools, hospitals and telecommunications there has never been a better time to work and live in regional NSW," Mr Barilaro said.

"I can't wait to see the natural beauty of regional NSW showcased online, in print and on TV across the state," he said.

Mr Barilaro said the opportunity for individuals and families to make the move to regional NSW has never been better, with regional economies showing the strongest jobs growth in the country.

"Australian Bureau of Statistics data shows the number of jobs in regional NSW jumped by 64,700 in the 21 months to January 2017," Mr Barilaro said.

"Regional NSW accounted for more than 38 per cent of all new jobs across the state.

"Through the $1.3 billion Regional Growth Fund announced in the 2017-18 NSW Budget, the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government is rolling out a record investment in projects that will turbocharge regional economies and improve the quality of life in our regional towns and cities," he said.

For more information about the program, go to www.nsw.gov.au/rmpf.