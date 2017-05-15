Funding to help drive regional relocation

Local business and organisations in the North Coast can now apply for funding to attract businesses, skilled workers and families to live and work in Regional NSW.

Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW, Ben Franklin is encouraging community organisations to apply for the NSW Government's $1 million Regional Growth -Marketing and Promotion Fund to encourage young workers and families to make a city change to Regional NSW.

"The Regional Growth Fund will provide extra resources to boost relocation campaigns that target young workers and families looking for a better life in Regional NSW," Mr Franklin said.

This new fund provides grants for projects such as locally devised marketing materials, advertising campaigns and participation in industry events to promote and celebrate the high quality services, job opportunities and outstanding communities across rural and regional parts of NSW.

Regional local councils (or groups of councils), regional development organisations, chambers of commerce (or groups of chambers of commerce), industry organisations and associations are among those who can can apply for up to $50,000 before May 31, 2017.

Applicants must display local co-funding from a non-government source.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW, John Barilaro, said the opportunity for individuals and families to make the move to Regional NSW has never been better, as regional economies continue to grow, showing the strongest jobs growth in the country.

"These grants will help regional towns and cities showcase the benefits of living and working in regional areas, whether you're a business owner looking to expand or a skilled worker wanting a better quality of life," Mr Barilaro said.

For further information and program guidelines, go to www.nsw.gov.au/rmpf.