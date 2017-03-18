Funding to better bridge our communities

FEDERAL Government funding is now available to local councils to repair bridges in a poor condition across the Northern Rivers.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said a new round of funding under the Federal Government's Bridges Renewal Program opened today.

"This is a great opportunity for our local councils to apply for funding to have our ageing bridges fixed, with up to half the cost met by the Australian Government,” Mr Hogan said.

"This will be the third round of funding under the programme, which is continuing to keep communities connected and local industries profitable,” Mr Hogan said.

Local councils are encouraged to get on board by nominating local bridges that need upgrading or replacement.

Residents who are eager to forward their ideas should get in touch with their council to find out about any plans they have to nominate local bridges, or put forward suggestions.

Mr Hogan said millions of dollars has already been injected into the electorate to fix local bridges under rounds one and two of the program.