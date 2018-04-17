Funding strikes the right chord for Mullum Music Festival

FESTIVAL SUPPORT: Mullum Music Festival's Glenn Wright and Nino Haggith, Merryn Jeann, Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin and Minister for Tourism and Major Events Adam Marshall.

THE biggest little music festival in the state has just received some welcome recognition and support from the State Government - to the tune of $90,000 over three years.

Mullum Music Festival, the annual boutique music and community festival that seamlessly becomes part of Mullumbimby's street life each November, was awarded the flagship three-year funding by Destination NSW to help build the festival's reach.

Minister for Tourism and Major Events Adam Marshall and Parliamentary Secretary for Renewable Energy and Northern NSW Ben Franklin joined festival director Glenn Wright and Nino Haggith at Mullumbimby's Rock'n'Roll Cafe for a performance by festival favourite Merryn Jeann.

Now in its eleventh year, the festival takes place in more than 14 existing venues in the town and includes performances by more than 80 international, national and local musicians, a Youth Mentorship Program, a sustainability focused program of workshops, a national songwriting competition and a spectacular New Orleans style street parade.

"Mullum Music Festival embraces the whole community and the benefits flow on to local artists, local shops, and also to the bigger cultural picture of Mullumbimby as a unique regional town and counter culture hub,” festival director Glenn Wright said.

Mullum Music Festival received the Byron Shire Council's Australia Day award for Community Event of the Year in January and an official acknowledgement in NSW State Government by Hon Ben Franklin MLC that coincided with the festival's 10-year celebration in 2017.

In a decade that saw many of the bigger festivals pull up stumps, it was a credit to the organisers of Mullum Music Festival their event established a unique and well-regarded brand in the music market.

"This boutique festival not only celebrates music but it also showcases the beautiful Mullumbimby community,” Mr Franklin said.

Glenn Wright said the Mullum Music Festival's biggest achievement over the past 10 years had been the discovery and support of artists of the future.

"There have also been incredible success stories from our Youth Mentorship Program like Merryn Jeann, Tora and Parcels,” Mr Wright said.

"We continue to foster local talent by dedicating one-third of the program to local musicians.”

The line-up for the 2018 Mullum Music Festival will be announced in July.

Early Bird tickets are now on sale at www.mullum musicfestival.com.