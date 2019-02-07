Funding slam dunks into Casino

FUNDING: Chris Gulaptis and Richmond Valley Council joined forces on Tuesday to announce the two NSW Government grants.

FUNDING: Chris Gulaptis and Richmond Valley Council joined forces on Tuesday to announce the two NSW Government grants. Jacqueline Munro

THERE are some exciting things coming to the Richmond Valley in the future, including a new youth festival and a basketball development program.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis visited Casino on Tuesday to present two NSW Government grants to Richmond Valley Council in order to support young people in the region.

Food lovers can rejoice after council was awarded $17,500 under the Youth Opportunities program to stage a youth-driven community event at the Casino Showground in September.

Mr Gulaptis said the Cow Town Chow Down Festival gave young people the opportunity to combine their love for food with arts, culture and music and to develop a range of skills from the festival.

"Youth Opportunities empowers young people to make new social connections, undertake new activities and give back to the community,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"The Showground will come alive with market stalls, cooking demonstrations and live music showcasing what young people in the Richmond Valley have to offer.”

The festival will include numerous activities for young people, such a market stalls with fresh local produce, food and craft available to purchase, as well as a busking competition.

Young people studying, or with an interest in, music can enter the busking competition at the festival, doubling as the day's entertainment.

The festival will also feature school hospitality demonstrations and bake off, where hospitality students from local schools will perform 'how to' demonstrations focused on local produce, with a bake-off consisting of students submitting tasters at the festival.

12-25 year olds will be given the chance to create food-themed films at workshops help prior to the festival. A selection of the best films will be showcased at the festival.

The festival will be a waste-wise event, with vendors and participants encouraged to choose environmentally sustainable products such as using biodegradable plates and cups.

An informational market stall will also be hosted by North East Waste.

Richmond Valley Mayor Robert Mustow welcomed the Youth Opportunities funding, saying it would complement the many programs Council already offered to local young people, such as the popular Youth Employment Strategy and Try-a-Trade program.

"Providing opportunities for our young people to learn the skills which will equip them for the future is important not only for them, but also for the future wellbeing of our community,” Cr Mustow said.

The second NSW Government grants provides received financial assistance to support a basketball development program at the Casino Indoor Sports Stadium.

"There is also a grant to help promote health and fitness with a basketball program,” Mr Gulaptis said.

Council received $7440 to host a 12-week basketball development program, with funding contributing to coaching and development, uniforms, referees and equipment, as well as marketing.

Cr Mustow said being able to offer affordable social and sporting activities to all residents was the reasoning behind the decision to build a new sports stadium.

"This is an outstanding venue which offers excellent opportunities for everyone from kids to seniors,” he said.

"It is great for the people of the Richmond Valley, and sport generally.”