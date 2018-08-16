Funding pledged to improve the Richmond River

Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Water, Niall Blair and Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin.

WATER quality initiatives will be piloted in the Richmond catchment under the Government's recently announced NSW Marine Estate Management Strategy.

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin said the local community will benefit from a share in the $45.7 million of additional funding to deliver the first stage of the ten-year NSW Marine Estate Management Strategy.

"The Richmond River catchment is a very biodiverse region, home to important shorebirds, fish and marine invertebrates,” Mr Franklin said.

"The region also supports a wide range of industries, including sugar cane farming, fruit and nut production, cattle grazing, timber production, dairying, commercial and recreational fishing, oyster farming and tourism.

"Unfortunately, the Richmond River is currently under pressure from past and current land-use practices, a rapidly increasing population and the burgeoning local tourism industry.

"To continue to thrive as a community, we need to ensure we sustainably manage our river and coastline, so that we can continue to enjoy the many benefits our river provides to our region and the NSW economy.

"Over the past few years our community has made it clear that improving the water quality of the Richmond River is of vital importance. This strategy will ensure that we have the best available tools to address the priority threats to the health of the Richmond River and the industries that rely on it.

"The development of network-specific drainage management plans will enable floodplain land managers to make informed decisions to better manage water quality risks. These plans are also intended to reduce red tape for farmers.”

The NSW Marine Estate Management Strategy outlines nine management initiatives to address the major threats to the estuaries, beaches and coastal waters across NSW, and to the community benefits we derive from it, especially from pollution and marine litter.

The ten-year strategy also aims to deliver healthy coastal habitats and sustainable land use, plan for climate change, protect Aboriginal cultural values of the marine estate, reduce impacts on marine life, ensure sustainable boating, fishing and aquaculture, enhance our enjoyment and use of the marine estate and deliver effective governance.

Economic benefits of the strategy include the anticipated creation of more than 50 jobs state-wide in the first two years, alongside positive impacts for the community and tourism, fishing and aquaculture industries.

For more information on the NSW Marine Estate Management Strategy, visit www.marine.nsw.gov.au/.