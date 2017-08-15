Funding gives the Devils a boost

BYRON Bay Red Devils Rugby League Club received $20,000 in funding to assist the club in refurbishing infrastructure on their grounds.

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin said the Red Devils are a wonderful community organisation and an important part of the Byron community.

"I am thrilled that the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government can support the club with works on the clubhouse and the construction of a barbeque facility," Mr Franklin said.

The funding will assist in refurbishing the toilets, replacing the guttering and roofing of the clubhouse, fixing the septic system and building a barbeque facility.

"The Red Devils are a Byron icon. While the Club has successfully fundraised and gained sponsorship, this additional funding will allow it to carry out this much-needed work," Mr Franklin said.

"Sports clubs are a central part of regional communities. They not only offer sporting opportunities for locals, but they also offer venues for use by community groups - like the High School across the road in this case," he said.

"This funding will bring benefits to the whole Byron region," Mr Franklin said.

"I look forward to seeing the improvements to the Club take shape, and to a strong showing by the Red Devils in next year's northern rivers rugby league season," he said.