Funding for youth-inspired healthy lifestyle projects

APPLY NOQW: There is still time to apply for grants of up to $4000 to support health and wellbeing projects for young people in the Northern Rivers. Rob Wright

The grants close on November 15, and are aimed at supporting projects for young people aged 13-24 years.

The Northern NSW Local Health District is providing a total of $40,000 for projects across the region that make it easier for young people to be physically active and eat healthy food.

Health promotion manager Jillian Adams said the 13-24 year age bracket is a "critical age” for young people because there is a big drop in physical activity, particularly for girls, and an increase in junk food consumption for teenage boys.

"There is plenty of evidence that shows strong links between exercise and healthy diet and physical and mental wellbeing,” Ms Adams said.

"These grants are about supporting young people to get the most out of life.”

Ms Adams said one of the criteria for the grants is young people are involved in the planning of the project.

"Because they know best what will work for them,” she said.

The grants are part of the Healthy Communities Northern Rivers initiative from NNSW LHD, which is leading a whole of community approach to promoting healthy eating and active living.

Grant information and application forms are availableonline.