Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Simon Warner at the Byron Community Centre during severe wet weather.
Simon Warner at the Byron Community Centre during severe wet weather.
News

Funding for pop-up homeless shelter running dry

Rebecca Fist
19th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FUNDING is running dry for a pop-up homeless shelter in Byron Bay.

Organisers only have enough resources to continue operations for 16 nights of a mixed-gender shelter or eight nights of shelter where the genders are separated.

Byron Community Centre general manager Louise O’Connell says for the centre to keep offering the shelter, they will need to access either ongoing funding or donations from the community.

The BCC has provided 11 nights of shelter during severe wet weather in 2020.

The shelter offers a comfortable night sleep for those sleeping rough, there are plenty of hot meals, king-single camp stretchers, sheets and blankets, toilet facilities and a set of agreed house rules.

Fifty people registered for a bed during the past weather event and 45 people ended up staying for at least one night. Some have stayed for 10 nights.

In partnership with the Uniting and Anglican Churches and Liberation Larder, the BCC has been running the severe wet weather shelter for the past two years.

There is no recurrent government funding for this project.

The project was made possible by small one-off grants and generous donations.

Simon Warner recently stayed four nights at the shelter.

“I’d be getting pretty wet sleeping on the street,” he said.

“As long as we are here, we are all right. The staff are really good, give us a hot meal and a coffee and a chat in the morning. I think what is missing is a hot shower, I have to wait till Monday for that.”

Ms O’Connell said the shelter doesn’t suit everyone sleeping rough.

“We cannot have dogs at the shelter because we don’t have kennels to safely house them, we can’t allow the use of alcohol and drugs in the venue, or even allow someone to play music as it may disturb other guests,” she said.

“Some people just can’t sleep in the same room as others. On the positive side, we are offering 20 beds more than anyone else in the shire and everyone who has a dry night sleep is exceptionally grateful. I hope we can continue to offer this project into the future.”

homelessness northern rivers community
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Which town will get special access to Splendour locals sale?

        premium_icon Which town will get special access to Splendour locals sale?

        News EXCLUSIVE: Organisers have confirmed one extra area not in the official postcode list will be allowed to buy tickets this Sunday.

        MOST WANTED: Five people police are looking for

        premium_icon MOST WANTED: Five people police are looking for

        News POLICE are looking to speak with five people to help with inquiries.

        Rare buy with 30-year-old business up for sale

        premium_icon Rare buy with 30-year-old business up for sale

        News THE much-loved business is up for sale and boasts 50-60 account holders for the...

        Woman hospitalised after truck, car crash on Pacific Hwy

        premium_icon Woman hospitalised after truck, car crash on Pacific Hwy

        Breaking EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash which involved a truck and a car on...