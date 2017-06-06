Funding for our Surf Life Savers

Jake Brumley, Tom Burns, and Connor Moriarty from the Byron Bay surf life saving club. Photo Doug Eaton / The Northern Star

SURF Life Saving Clubs across NSW will see bigger and better upgrades to their facilities as the NSW Government doubles annual funding for club grants to $4 million.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the upgrades will be hugely beneficial to members of Surf Life Saving Clubs as they continue to provide an amazing service to the people of NSW.

"With 129 surf clubs across NSW, this $4 million investment will bring significant upgrades to surf club facilities, improving access for the 76,000 volunteer surf life savers," Ms Berejiklian said.

Surf Life Saving NSW Acting CEO Adam Weir said the increase in funding is recognition of the contribution surf life saving clubs make across the community.

"Not just an important home base for volunteers patrolling our beaches, surf clubs are hive of community activity, used for training courses, community gatherings and sporting events," Mr Weir said.

In 2016/17 volunteer surf lifesavers performed almost 5,000 rescues, 126,000 preventative actions and 15,750 first aid treatments.

Clubs who had previously already reached the maximum cap of $400,000 will be eligible for the facility funding again.